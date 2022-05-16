Golden Knights GM McCrimmon speaks after firing of DeBoer — WATCH LIVE

The Golden Knights fired coach Pete DeBoer after missing the NHL playoffs for the first time in franchise history. He went 97-50-12 after being hired Jan. 15, 2020.

DeBoer, the franchise’s second coach, went 98-50-12 after being hired Jan. 15, 2020. His .650 points percentage was better than predecessor Gerard Gallant’s .601. DeBoer led the Knights to the NHL semifinals in 2020 and 2021, but injuries, poor play and inconsistency in net kept the club out of the postseason for the first time in five years.

“We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

DeBoer, one of 28 coaches in league history with 500 wins and one of 31 with 1,000 games, paid for the disappointing season with his job. The 53-year-old had one year left on his contract and said May 3 he hoped to return. He knew it wasn’t a sure thing, however, and accepted blame when the Knights were eliminated from playoff contention April 27.

“I’m at the front of the line for responsibility,” DeBoer said. “There’s a lot of expectations on this team. It’s not an easy thing, and it doesn’t feel good for anybody right now.”

DeBoer was hired the same day Gallant was fired. There was some initial awkwardness because DeBoer coached the San Jose Sharks against the Knights in the playoffs the previous two seasons. The Knights won in 2018, but lost in 2019 after a controversial major penalty was called on center Cody Eakin in Game 7.

The Knights had lost four straight when DeBoer was hired, but he quickly righted the ship. He made his stamp by emphasizing certain “non-negotiables” that included short shifts and shot blocking. The team was 15-5-2 under him until the NHL paused the season because of COVID-19. It was enough for the Knights to win their second division title in three years.

DeBoer then led the team to the Western Conference Final in the league’s bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, but not without controversy. He leaned on goaltender Robin Lehner, acquired in a trade in February, in the playoffs rather than fan favorite Marc-Andre Fleury.

Allan Walsh, Fleury’s agent, posted a picture on Twitter between the first and second round of his client in the crease with a sword in his back. The word “DeBoer” was written on the sword.

The Knights lost 4-1 to Dallas in the Western Conference Final. Lehner allowed eight goals in four games in the series. The Knights scored eight goals in the five games.

The team went deep in the playoffs again in DeBoer’s first full season. The Knights finished tied with Colorado for the most points in the NHL, but lost the Presidents’ Trophy on a tiebreaker. They eliminated the Avalanche in the second round to reach the semifinals for the second straight season.

The Knights’ offense again was their undoing. They scored 13 goals in six games — and nine in their final five — and lost to the Montreal Canadiens to come two wins shy of the Stanley Cup Final.

DeBoer and the Knights returned this season expecting another deep run but never got on track. Early injuries to key players such as captain Mark Stone, left wing Max Pacioretty, center William Karlsson and defenseman Alec Martinez put the team into survival mode.

The Knights weathered the storm to lead the Pacific Division at the All-Star break, which allowed DeBoer to coach in his second All-Star Game on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena. Things unraveled after that.

The Knights went 16-15-5 their final 36 games to fall out of the playoff picture. Injuries remained a key culprit, as did the team’s handling of its goaltenders. Lehner suffered a shoulder injury Feb. 9 that later required season-ending surgery. Lehner still returned March 1, only to suffer a lower-body injury March 8 against Philadelphia.

Lehner’s play suffered when he came back but DeBoer said two days after pulling the goaltender in the first intermission against Washington on April 30 that Lehner had “nothing physically that would keep him from performing.” Lehner missed another practice and morning skate, backed up goaltender Logan Thompson in a 5-4 shootout loss April 24 and the team announced the next day he was getting surgery.

Thompson performed well the Knights’ final four games but the team’s 6-3-4 record in April wasn’t enough to earn a playoff spot.

DeBoer finished his time with the franchise with an impressive resume at five-on-five and a more spotty record on special teams. The Knights were seventh in expected and actual goals share at five-on-five during his tenure. Their penalty kill ranked 16th, and their power play was 21st despite a bevy of highly-paid talent.

