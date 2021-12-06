Golden Knights goaltender declines to play in Winter Olympics

Goaltender Robin Lehner said Sunday he won’t play for Team Sweden at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot on goal by the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said he will not be going to the 2022 Olympics.

Lehner, after Sunday’s 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames, said he declined the opportunity to play for Team Sweden in Beijing this February. These games could be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

“For health reasons, me and my psychiatrist decided with agents I’m not going to go,” Lehner said. “I wish them all the best.”

Lehner might have been Sweden’s starter if he decided to go. He is one of the country’s top goaltenders along with Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, who he beat Sunday. The other Swedish NHL goaltenders are Boston’s Linus Ullmark, Colorado’s Jonas Johansson and Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson.

Lehner has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. He won the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2019 for “perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” He has been an advocate for mental health awareness in the years since.

The Knights still will likely have plenty of representatives in Beijing if the NHL ultimately goes. Coach Pete DeBoer and director of hockey operations Misha Donskov are on Team Canada’s coaching staff and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been named to the roster. Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Shea Theodore are strong bets to join them.

Left wing Max Pacioretty could be part of Team USA after playing in the 2014 Olympics. Center William Karlsson will likely be on Team Sweden.

Other Olympic hopefuls include right wings Evgenii Dadonov (Russian Olympic Committee) and Jonas Rondbjerg (Denmark) and left wings Jonathan Marchessault (Canada), Mattias Janmark (Sweden) and Sven Baertschi (Switzerland).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.