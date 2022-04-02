Golden Knights keep pace in playoff race with 4th straight win

Center Jack Eichel scored twice, and the Golden Knights swept the two-game series against the Seattle Kraken on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) passes to Pavel Dorofeyev during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) scores on Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, eyes the puck as Seattle Kraken's Derrick Pouliot, right, tries to get off a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, left, skates ahead of Seattle Kraken's Derrick Pouliot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Kraken's Kole Lind (73) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken as teammate Ben Hutton follows in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, left, and Nicolas Roy skate ahead as Seattle Kraken's Ryan Donato tumbles to the ice behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle lines up a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann, right, takes a swing at Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio as they fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Kraken's Kole Lind, right, and Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson sends the puck past Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde on a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Fans pound on the glass as Seattle Kraken's Alex Wennberg (21) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez tangle in front of them during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A trainer checks on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The math still isn’t working in the Golden Knights’ favor to make the playoffs with the regular season ticking away.

Regardless of what the numbers say, the Knights’ play the past week has inspired the belief that they can defy the odds.

The Knights turned in a second straight solid road effort and swept the season series from the Seattle Kraken with a 5-2 win Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jack Eichel scored twice, and goalie Logan Thompson stopped 26 of 28 shots, improving to 6-2 since taking over as the starter.

The Knights started Friday with a 46.4 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck.com. But they overtook idle Dallas by points for the second wild-card berth and kept the pressure on in the Pacific Division playoff chase.

It is the Knights’ first four-game winning streak since they won a season-high five straight in December.

”You’ve just got to take care of business every night,” Eichel said. “We know the position that we’re in, but we can only control so much and just get two points every night.

“It’s about capitalizing and I thought we capitalized on a few tonight. I thought we could have had a few more. It was good to see. We got contributions almost throughout the lineup.”

Defenseman Shea Theodore, whose parents were in attendance, had a goal for the second straight game after not scoring the previous 27 games. He walked down the slot and beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer in the second period for his 10th goal and 40th point, which is tops among Knights defensemen.

Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal for his team-leading 27th, and William Karlsson also scored into an empty net and extended his points streak to three straight.

Evgenii Dadonov and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists.

The Knights were without forward Keegan Kolesar, who left Wednesday’s game late in the first period after taking the worst of a collision with Riley Sheahan. Pavel Dorofeyev, who hadn’t appeared since opening night, played his second career NHL game.

Here’s what stood out from the game:

1. Quality outing

Each start Thompson makes buys more time for Robin Lehner to get healthier, and there’s no reason to go away from the rookie at this stage.

Thompson has allowed seven goals in his past four games while stopping 113 of 120 shots (.942 save percentage).

The Knights had a brief scare with 3:05 left in the second period when Thompson was shaken up by an errant stick, but he stayed in the game after being evaluated by the trainer.

Thompson saw his shutout streak end at 123:56 when Seattle’s Alex Wennberg scored in the third period after the Knights were careless with the puck in their own zone. Kole Lind scored late for his first NHL goal.

His best saves came with traffic around the crease, as he turned away Ryan Donato during a scramble at the end of a second-period power play. Thompson also made a key pad save on Daniel Sprong in tight early in the third period.

“I’m just having a lot of fun right now,” Thompson said. “I think I’ve said this a lot, kind of like a broken record. I just keep getting confident every day.

“Pete’s letting me run with it and I’m having a lot of fun. Guys are playing really well in front of me as well.

2. Eichel hitting stride

Maybe the best play Eichel made didn’t result in a goal, as he threaded a backhand pass to Dadonov for an early chance.

Eichel gave the Knights a 1-0 lead midway through the first period as he tucked a feed from Alec Martinez through Grubauer’s legs.

In the second period, Eichel hustled to negate an icing call then cashed in after the Knights forecheck created a turnover for his first two-goal game since Feb. 22, 2020.

Eichel has nine goals in 22 games with the Knights and appears to be enjoying his first playoff race.

3. Bricks in the wall

The return of Martinez and Brayden McNabb on defense has had a noticeable impact.

The Knights had nearly as many blocked shots (26) as shots on goal allowed (28) against the Kraken. Martinez finished with a game-high five blocked shots.

Seattle managed five shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes before opening up in the final two periods.

That defensive effort came on the heels of Wednesday when the Knights registered 14 blocked shots and limited Seattle to 16 shots over the final 54:07.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.