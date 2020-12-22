59°F
Golden Knights leave door ajar for crowds later this season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 
T-Mobile Arena is empty on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review ...
T-Mobile Arena is empty on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As expected, the Golden Knights will begin the season playing games without fans at T-Mobile Arena. But they haven’t closed the door on having crowds at some point.

A team spokesperson confirmed Monday the Knights are unable to host fans should they play home games from the targeted start date of Jan. 13 to 15. But that could change based on any updated local health guidelines for large gatherings.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak extended a statewide pause until Jan. 15 that restricts public gathering sizes to 50 people or to 25 percent of capacity, whichever number is lower. The Knights would be able to host fans if Sisolak eases rules next month.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

