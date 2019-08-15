Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury has a new goalie mask

Golden Knights’ goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is going to have a new look this season.

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury's new mask (InGoal Magazine/Stephane Bergeron)

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury's new mask (InGoal Magazine/Stephane Bergeron)

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury's new mask (InGoal Magazine/Stephane Bergeron)

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury's new mask (InGoal Magazine/Stephane Bergeron)

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury's new mask (InGoal Magazine/Stephane Bergeron)

Golden Knights’ goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is going to have a new look this season.

According to InGoal Magazine, Fleury liked his two goalie masks from the past two seasons so much he asked his personal artist, Stephane Bergeron of Griff Airbrush, to combine the designs.

“Marc-Andre loved a lot his two masks from the past season, so he asked to have one side of each mask,” Bergeron told InGoal.

The Vegas skyline from Fleury’s original mask is featured on the left side of his new mask. The right side is an upgrade from his gold mask from last season, which he mostly wore with his new gold pads.

Here’s hoping the new combined mask means Knights fans will see a lot more gold pads this season.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.