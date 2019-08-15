104°F
Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury has a new goalie mask

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2019 - 11:10 am
 

Golden Knights’ goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is going to have a new look this season.

According to InGoal Magazine, Fleury liked his two goalie masks from the past two seasons so much he asked his personal artist, Stephane Bergeron of Griff Airbrush, to combine the designs.

“Marc-Andre loved a lot his two masks from the past season, so he asked to have one side of each mask,” Bergeron told InGoal.

The Vegas skyline from Fleury’s original mask is featured on the left side of his new mask. The right side is an upgrade from his gold mask from last season, which he mostly wore with his new gold pads.

Here’s hoping the new combined mask means Knights fans will see a lot more gold pads this season.

