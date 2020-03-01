Golden Knights Mark Stone week-to-week with a lower-body injury

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone will miss his second straight game Sunday and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after teammate Chandler Stephenson (out of frame) scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Stone will not require surgery and is expected to return before the end of the regular season, coach Pete DeBoer said following Sunday’s morning skate.

Stone was injured during the Knights’ victory over Edmonton on Wednesday and missed Thursday’s practice. He sat out Friday’s 4-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone is tied with linemate Max Pacioretty for the team lead in scoring with 63 points and is second in the league with 78 takeaways.

Stone is the Knights' leader among regulars in scoring chance percentage (61.37) and high-danger chance percentage (62.05) at 5-on-5.

Stone was a Selke Trophy finalist last season as the top defensive forward and also is the Knights’ leader among regulars in scoring chance percentage (61.37) and high-danger chance percentage (62.05) at 5-on-5.

