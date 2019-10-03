80°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt week to week with lower-body injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 1:27 pm
 

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday.

Schmidt, the team’s top defenseman, appeared to get injured in a knee-on-knee collision with San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture in the Knights’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. He needed to be helped off the ice and into the locker room.

Schmidt was suspended for the first 20 games last season and the Knights went 8-11-1 in his absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

