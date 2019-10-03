Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt week to week with lower-body injury

The defenseman appeared to get injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks in the Knights’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is down injured on the ice versus the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday.

Schmidt, the team’s top defenseman, appeared to get injured in a knee-on-knee collision with San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture in the Knights’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. He needed to be helped off the ice and into the locker room.

Schmidt was suspended for the first 20 games last season and the Knights went 8-11-1 in his absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.