Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt week to week with lower-body injury
The defenseman appeared to get injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks in the Knights’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday.
Schmidt, the team’s top defenseman, appeared to get injured in a knee-on-knee collision with San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture in the Knights’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. He needed to be helped off the ice and into the locker room.
Schmidt was suspended for the first 20 games last season and the Knights went 8-11-1 in his absence.
