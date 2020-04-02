Golden Knights prospect misses Hobey Baker Award top-3

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was not named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights Jack Dugan (51) looks for an open play during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was not named one of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the best player in college hockey, Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Providence wing was named one of 10 finalists for the award March 18. Dugan led all skaters in points (52), assists (42) and power play points and averaged a Division I-leading 1.53 points per game.

The 2017 fifth-round pick also impressed at his potential future home rink, T-Mobile Arena, by scoring the championship winning shootout goal of the Fortress Invitational in January.

Adding fuel to the 🔥 — Jack Dugan (@JackDugan8) April 2, 2020

The three Hobey Baker Award finalists were North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich and Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.