Golden Knights prospect misses Hobey Baker Award top-3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2020 - 9:57 am
 
Updated April 2, 2020 - 10:54 am

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was not named one of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the best player in college hockey, Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Providence wing was named one of 10 finalists for the award March 18. Dugan led all skaters in points (52), assists (42) and power play points and averaged a Division I-leading 1.53 points per game.

The 2017 fifth-round pick also impressed at his potential future home rink, T-Mobile Arena, by scoring the championship winning shootout goal of the Fortress Invitational in January.

The three Hobey Baker Award finalists were North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich and Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

