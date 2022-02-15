Golden Knights ready to see Jack Eichel in game action

Center Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, more than three months after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres.

Golden Knights player Jack Eichel during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights have watched for more than a month as Jack Eichel’s speed has opened up space for his linemates. As his wrist shot has blown past goaltenders’ gloves. As his passes slipped through cracks in their defense.

They’re ready for him to take the next step and do it against another team. Eichel will make his Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, more than three months after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres and 347 days — March 7 — since he last appeared in an NHL game.

Initial expectations have to be tempered. He is coming off the long layoff and recovering from a surgery that hadn’t been performed on an NHL player.

But the Knights are looking forward to watching Eichel in a game.

“It’s going to be fun seeing him,” center William Karlsson said. “I’m probably as much excited as everyone else.”

Eichel offers a dimension the Knights haven’t had. He’s a center and self-described “setup guy” who has scored almost exactly as many goals per game in his career (0.37) as left wing Max Pacioretty (0.38).

The key question is how quickly he can reach that level again after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck Nov. 12.

The Knights are doing their part to put him in a position to succeed early. Eichel will start on the first line with Pacioretty and right wing Evgenii Dadonov. The three also will make up the team’s first power-play unit with right wing Nolan Patrick and defenseman Shea Theodore.

It will take time for Eichel to develop chemistry with his teammates and learn to play within the Knights’ systems. But the team is looking forward to getting the process started Wednesday.

“It’s been a long time coming,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “He’s got a big skill set, so it’ll be fun to watch.”

Odd man out

Eichel’s presence will lead to a shake-up of the forwards, with left wing Mattias Janmark joining center William Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith on the second line.

It’s an opportunity for Sweden natives Janmark and Karlsson to play and speak their native language together. But it might make things more difficult for Smith.

“Good to keep Reilly in the dark,” Karlsson said jokingly. “He doesn’t know what we’re saying. I’m not planning on changing that.”

Odds and ends

— The Knights placed center Adam Brooks on waivers Tuesday. Brooks, claimed off waivers Nov. 17, had two goals in seven games with the team.

The Knights can send Brooks to their taxi squad or the Silver Knights if no other team claims him.

— Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault wore a microphone during the NHL All-Star skills competition Feb. 4 at T-Mobile Arena, and fans can hear what he had to say Feb. 18.

The league will release a one-hour special called “2022 NHL All-Star All Access” on ESPN+ and YouTube/NHL.com. It also will air at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 on NHL Network.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.