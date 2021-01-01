Golden Knights release 40-player training camp roster

The Golden Knights released their roster for training camp, which is scheduled to begin Monday at City National Arena. Practices are closed to the public.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer addresses players during training camp practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Golden Knights announced their training camp roster Friday, with 40 players set to participate.

The first practices are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday at City National Arena, with the team split into two groups. Practices are closed to the public.

The roster includes 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders for training camp, which will wrap up Jan. 13.

The Knights open the season Jan. 14 against Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena.

One notable omission from the roster is forward Peyton Krebs, the team’s first-round pick in 2019. Krebs is playing at the World Junior Championship and has three goals and six points in four games for Team Canada.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Dec. 23 that Krebs was expected to join the Knights camp after the tournament was completed.

Canada plays Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Saturday. The gold- and bronze-medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.

Golden Knights training camp

Forwards (24): Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Ben Jones, Tomas Jurco, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Daniel O’Regan, Max Pacioretty, Gage Quinney, Ryan Reaves, Nicolas Roy, Dylan Sikura, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch

Defensemen (12): Jake Bischoff, Dylan Coghlan, Carl Dahlstrom, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Jimmy Schuldt, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders (4): Oscar Dansk, Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner and Logan Thompson

