Golden Knights

Golden Knights prospects to play for Canada in world juniors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 
In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, right, talks with left wing Peyton Krebs (18) on the ice during practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
This July 14, 2020, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights players, including defender Kaedan Korczak, center, prepare to take the ice on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights defender Kaedan Korczak, from left, forward Cole MacKay and goalie Jiri Patera battle for the puck on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights prospects Peyton Krebs and Kaedan Korczak were named Friday to Team Canada’s final roster for the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Krebs, a first-round pick in 2019, is expected to be one of the top forwards for Canada at the tournament. He was cut from last year’s roster as he recovered from a partially torn Achilles tendon.

The Okotoks, Alberta, native has represented Canada at several tournaments, including winning a gold medal with the National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Under-18 World Championship.

Korczak is one of eight defensemen on the roster. The 2019 second-round pick from Yorkton, Saskatchewan, had 11 goals and 49 points in 60 games last season for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League.

Defenseman Lukas Cormier, taken by the Knights in the third round of the most recent draft, was one of Canada’s final cuts.

Forward Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ first-round pick this year and a freshman at Michigan, is contending for a spot on Team USA’s tournament roster.

The World Junior Championship runs Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

