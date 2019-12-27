54°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass to return against Anaheim Ducks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 1:05 pm
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass will play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Glass will play right wing on the third line.

Glass missed the previous eight games with an upper-body injury. He received an elbow to the back of his head from left wing Brendan Lemieux in the second period of the Knights’ 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Dec. 8.

The NHL fined Lemieux $2,000 for the hit.

Glass, 20, has four goals and seven assists in 32 games.

