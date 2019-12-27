Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass to return against Anaheim Ducks

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass will return Friday against the Anaheim Ducks after missing the previous eight games with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) crouches in pain during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Glass was escorted off the ice by teammates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass, center, celebrates with Mark Stone, left, and Paul Stastny after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass will play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Glass will play right wing on the third line.

Glass missed the previous eight games with an upper-body injury. He received an elbow to the back of his head from left wing Brendan Lemieux in the second period of the Knights’ 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Dec. 8.

The NHL fined Lemieux $2,000 for the hit.

Glass, 20, has four goals and seven assists in 32 games.

