Golden Knights roster review: Nick Cousins

Nick Cousins fit in immediately after being traded to the Golden Knights. His ability to play center or either wing made him a useful bottom-six piece for coach Pete DeBoer.

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s current production and future outlook in alphabetical order. Next up: Forward Nick Cousins.

Background

Cousins comes with a reputation.

Teammate Alec Martinez called him a “(expletive)-disturber.” His peers in the NHL Players Association voted him the league’s fourth-worst trash talker.

Those aren’t exactly the nicest labels, but they’re ones Cousins doesn’t shy away from.

“In-their-face kind of style,” Cousins said when describing his game. “Those are the guys you like to have on your team but hate to play against. I consider myself one of those guys for sure.”

But being “one of those guys” — one more well known for his ability to agitate than his play — put Cousins’ career at a crossroads before this season. He emerged with his future intact.

Performance

Cousins’ last summer started poorly. The Arizona Coyotes, his team for the past two seasons, deemed the restricted free agent unworthy of a qualifying offer.

Cousins signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens to keep his NHL career alive.

Not only did he live up to the deal, but he also proved to be an asset. Cousins scored 22 points in 58 games (his 0.38 points per game was a career high) for a less-than-stellar Canadiens team.

Suddenly, he went from cut loose to coveted. The Knights sent a fourth-round pick to Montreal to acquire his services at the trade deadline.

Cousins fit in immediately. He scored in his debut and recorded three points in seven games. His ability to play center or either wing made him a useful bottom-six piece for coach Pete DeBoer.

Cousins even earned power-play time after showing a surprising playmaking touch in limited action.

“He’s a guy I’m going to move around,” DeBoer said. “I think he has the ability to play up and down the lineup. He can play any position. He can bring energy anywhere you stick him.”

Future

Cousins, 26, is a restricted free agent again this offseason. It’s hard to see him succumbing to the same fate as last year.

His skill, versatility and likely modest price tag make it probable he’ll stay in a Knights’ sweater. With a little security, he should be able to build off his career year.

