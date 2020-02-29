Nick Cousins lives up to reputation with Golden Knights

Forward Nick Cousins has built a reputation as an agitator, but the 26-year-old also has shown some skill in two games with the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collide with Edmonton Oilers right wing Patrick Russell (52) in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Nick Cousins (21) manoeuvre the puck around Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) skates up ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green (27) and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) defending in the third period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nick Cousins seems to be fitting right in with the Golden Knights. His new teammates are already giving him cute nicknames.

Cousins was labeled a “(expletive) disturber” by defenseman Alec Martinez and has already lived up to the billing. He got a scrum started with the Buffalo Sabres as the first period expired Friday, and he’s not shying away from his reputation.

“In-their-face kind of style,” Cousins said when asked what he thought Martinez’s moniker meant. “Those are the guys you like to have on your team but hate to play against. I consider myself one of those guys for sure.”

Cousins staked his claim as a mean bottom-six grinder with the Montreal Canadiens this season before he was traded for a 2021 fourth-round pick Monday. His 33 penalty minutes ranked third on the Canadiens, and he’s gone over 30 each of the last four seasons.

But the 26-year-old’s reputation as an agitator belies his versatility and craftiness. This season, he’s scoring a career-high 0.4 points per game (24 in 60 games) while playing all three forward spots.

He has played left wing and center in two games with the Knights.

“He’s a guy I’m going to move around,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think he has the ability to play up and down the lineup. He can play any position. He can bring energy anywhere you stick him.”

Cousins has already shown off his skill in his brief Knights’ tenure. He scored in his debut Wednesday and made a gorgeous feed to Nicolas Roy to set up the rookie’s fourth goal Friday.

“It was such a great pass,” said Roy, in awe.

That ability could help Cousins, a pending restricted free agent, stick around. That would be welcome news to him. He’s lived a nomadic life recently, as the Knights are his third team since the start of the offseason.

Cousins was not given a qualifying offer by the Arizona Coyotes. Let go for nothing, he signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Canadiens to keep his career afloat.

He’s done that and then some, especially with how he’s played after the trade.

“It’s crazy. Three teams now within a year,” Cousins said. “This is where I want to be, though. I want to play playoff hockey. It’s the best time of year. So I’m excited for that and excited to be a part of this group.”

First impressions

Goaltender Robin Lehner had kind words for T-Mobile Arena after winning his Knights debut Friday against Buffalo.

“It’s a hell of a rink to play in,” said Lehner, who allowed a goal on the first shot he faced but was impressive the rest of the game in a 4-2 victory. “It’s very loud. It’s fun to play here. I was a little jittery in the first 10 minutes. I was excited, but I thought I settled in pretty good after about 10 minutes.”

Pirri recalled from AHL

The Knights recalled forward Brandon Pirri from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on Saturday. He has played in 11 games with the Knights and has one assist.

