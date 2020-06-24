105°F
Golden Knights selling shirts encouraging coronavirus safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 1:37 pm
 

Don’t take a Chance with safety.

As new coronavirus cases surge in Nevada, the Golden Knights are reminding fans to stay safe.

The Knights are encouraging fans to wear masks in public, and as a fun reminder, fans can purchase shirts featuring a photo of Knights mascot Chance wearing a mask and the phrase “Don’t take a Chance.”

Proceeds from the shirts will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and back into the community.

Shirts can be ordered here starting at $20.

