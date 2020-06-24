Golden Knights selling shirts encouraging coronavirus safety

As new coronavirus cases surge in Nevada, the Golden Knights are reminding fans to stay safe with a new t-shirt.

The Knights are encouraging fans to wear masks in public, and as a fun reminder fans can purchase shirts featuring a photo of Knights mascot Chance wearing a mask and the phrase “Don’t take a Chance.” (Golden Knights)

Don’t take a Chance with safety.

The Knights are encouraging fans to wear masks in public, and as a fun reminder, fans can purchase shirts featuring a photo of Knights mascot Chance wearing a mask and the phrase “Don’t take a Chance.”

Proceeds from the shirts will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and back into the community.

Shirts can be ordered here starting at $20.

