Golden Knights show their fans some love at the pump

May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The promotion is part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week activities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Cars line up to get free gas from Smith’s Marketplace on on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The promotion is part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week activities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The promotion is part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week activities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Vegas Golden Night's fan Travis Bradley, left, shows his support for his team by wearing the team's jersey and the Knights helmet as Vegas Knight Hawks receiver Caleb Holley pumps free gas for him at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The promotion is part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week activities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. The promotion is part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week activities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Before they open their postseason next week against the Winnipeg Jets, the Golden Knights showed their gratitude to their fans where it really counts — at the pump.

The team gave away $20,000 of free gasoline Friday morning at a Fuel the Realm event at Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in the northwest valley.

“It’s free gas because the Knights are going to go to the Stanley Cup,” Knights fan Christopher Borst said as he waited in line to get his tank filled. “It’s very charitable of them.”

The giveaway, part of Fan Appreciation Week, featured Chance the mascot and other members of the Knights organization, including former defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Tina Murray, corporate affairs manager for Smith’s, said about 400 vehicles were lined up early in the morning to get their tanks filled. Each vehicle got $50 of fuel while supplies lasted.

Last year, 800 customers filled their tanks during a similar giveaway at the Smith’s on Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.