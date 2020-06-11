Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to 1-year extension
Goaltender Oscar Dansk signed a one-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The two-way deal has a $700,000 average annual value at the NHL level.
Dansk, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, went 18-12-4-3 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .908 save percentage for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.
He appeared in one game for the Knights, stopping 31 of 37 shots in a 6-2 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 21.
