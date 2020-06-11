Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to 1-year extension

Goaltender Oscar Dansk signed a one-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vegas Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Goaltender Oscar Dansk signed a one-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday on its “Knight Report” livestream.

The two-way deal has a $700,000 average annual value at the NHL level.

You heard it on Knights Report first 📺 We've signed Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension!! 🕺😁 pic.twitter.com/bhPIMHNXGk — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2020

Dansk, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, went 18-12-4-3 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .908 save percentage for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

He appeared in one game for the Knights, stopping 31 of 37 shots in a 6-2 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 21.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.