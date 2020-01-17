Golden Knights win Peter DeBoer’s first game as Mark Stone stars

Mark Stone made a memorable return to Ottawa with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Senators 4-2 on Thursday in Peter DeBoer’s first game as coach.

Vegas Golden Knights new head coach Peter DeBoer is seen on the bench as they take on the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights new head coach Peter DeBoer talks to one of his coaches on the bench as they take on the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stretches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Roy (10) fights for the puck against Ottawa Senators Colin White (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Roy (10) fights for the puck against Ottawa Senators Colin White (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights centre Paul Stastny (26) celebrates a goal with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) gives Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (74) a push during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Stone made a memorable return to Ottawa with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Senators 4-2 on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Peter DeBoer’s first game as coach.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 33 saves and moved into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth on the all-time wins list with 458.

Stone, traded to the Knights in February, set up Paul Stastny for the first goal 34 seconds into the first period, then scored on a wraparound late in the second period.

Chandler Stephenson (short-handed) and Ryan Reaves scored in the third period for the Knights, who snapped a four-game losing skid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

