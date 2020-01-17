Golden Knights win Peter DeBoer’s first game as Mark Stone stars
Mark Stone made a memorable return to Ottawa with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Senators 4-2 on Thursday in Peter DeBoer’s first game as coach.
OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Stone made a memorable return to Ottawa with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Senators 4-2 on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Peter DeBoer’s first game as coach.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 33 saves and moved into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth on the all-time wins list with 458.
Stone, traded to the Knights in February, set up Paul Stastny for the first goal 34 seconds into the first period, then scored on a wraparound late in the second period.
Chandler Stephenson (short-handed) and Ryan Reaves scored in the third period for the Knights, who snapped a four-game losing skid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.