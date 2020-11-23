Henderson Silver Knights add Joel Ward to staff

The Silver Knights will get to learn from a longtime NHL forward next season.

In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks right wing Joel Ward lines up against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

The Henderson Silver Knights hired recently retired NHL player Joel Ward to be one of Manny Viveiros’ assistant coaches, the team announced Monday.

Jamie Heward, who worked with Viveiros with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, also was hired to the staff.

Ward, 39, announced his retirement in April after an 11-year NHL career. The right wing scored 133 goals and 304 points in 726 career games, and spent his last three seasons playing for the San Jose Sharks under current Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer.

