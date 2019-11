How much do Golden Knights players make?

Here’s a look at the Knights’ salary cap table and what each players makes, on average, each season in the NHL

The Golden Knights' celebrate their fifth goal of the night during the third period of their game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Want to know how much Golden Knights players are making? Curious as to how close the NHL franchise is to the salary cap ceiling?

Well, here you go. Here’s a look at the Knights’ salary cap table and what each players makes, on average, each season in the NHL (many younger players make less when they’re in the minors).

Roster players





NHL contracts Season 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 2027-28 Mark Stone, RW FNM $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million $9.5 million UFA Max Pacioretty, LW PNM $7 million $7 million $7 million $7 million UFA Marc-Andre Fleury, G PNM $7 million $7 million $7 million UFA Paul Stastny, C PNM $6.5 million $6.5 million UFA Nate Schmidt, D PNM $5.95 million $5.95 million $5.95 million $5.95 million $5.95 million $5.95 million UFA UFA William Karlsson, C PNM in 2020-21 $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million $5.9 million Shea Theodore, D PNM in 2023-24 $5.2 million $5.2 million $5.2 million $5.2 million $5.2 million $5.2 million UFA Jonathan Marchessault, LW PNM $5 million $5 million $5 million $5 million $5 million UFA Reilly Smith, RW PNM $5 million $5 million $5 million UFA Alex Tuch, RW PNM in 2023-24 $4.75 million $4.75 million $4.75 million $4.75 million $4.75 million $4.75 million $4.75 million UFA Cody Eakin, C $3.85 million UFA Ryan Reaves, RW $2.775 million UFA Brayden McNabb, D $2.5 million $2.5 million $2.5 million UFA Nick Holden, D $2.2 million UFA Jon Merrill, D $1.375 million UFA Tomas Nosek, C/LW $1 million UFA Cody Glass, C/RW $863.333K $863.333K $863.333K RFA* Malcolm Subban, G $850K RFA Nicolas Hague, D $791,667K $791,667K $791,667K RFA* Brandon Pirri, LW $775K $775K UFA William Carrier, LW $725K RFA Nicolas Roy, F $720K RFA* Deryk Engelland, D $700K UFA Valentin Zykov, LW/RW $675K** RFA

Non-roster players