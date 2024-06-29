Knights add goaltender, scoring depth in deal with Devils
The Golden Knights made their second trade of Day 2 of the NHL draft on Saturday, acquiring a promising goaltender and skilled forward from the Devils.
The Golden Knights shored up their goaltending depth Saturday, but did not find a replacement for Logan Thompson.
The Knights acquired goaltender Akira Schmid and 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils during Day 2 of the NHL draft at Sphere, in exchange for left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.
The team traded Thompson earlier Saturday to the Washington Capitals for two third-round picks.
Thank you for everything you’ve done as a player and member of the Vegas community, Paul! 🖥️ #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ydw0gcvlQ6
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2024
Schmid, 24, was a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Devils.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender was New Jersey’s starter in the 2023 playoffs and posted a 31-save shutout against the New York Rangers in Game 7 in the first round.
Schmid couldn’t build off that performance last season. He went 5-9-1 in 15 NHL starts while splitting time between the Devils and the American Hockey League.
The Knights don’t plan for Schmid to serve as goaltender Adin Hill’s backup.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Schmid, a restricted free agent who will need a new contract, will likely start as the organization’s third goaltender. The Knights will instead look to find a backup when free agency opens Monday.
The team will have options in terms of a future partner for Hill.
Former Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit will be a free agent after spending last year with the Winnipeg Jets. Other goaltenders expected to be available include veterans Cam Talbot, Ilya Samsonov, Scott Wedgewood and Anthony Stolarz.
Holtz, 22, is the real prize for the Knights in the trade.
The native of Stockholm scored 28 points in 82 games last season while playing 11:38 per night at right wing. McCrimmon believes Holtz still carries tons of potential.
“We’re taking a swing at his upside and what a change can do sometimes for young players,” McCrimmon said. “He’s got a good shot and he’s creative offensively. In his peer group, he was elite.”
Holtz has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer.
Cotter, 24, had seven goals and set career highs with 18 assists and 25 points last season. He ranked second on the Knights and 16th in the NHL with 233 hits.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.