Golden Knights

Knights add goaltender, scoring depth in deal with Devils

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes the puck up the ice against Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses their balance during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
San Jose Sharks Mike Hoffman, right, reaches the puck before New Jersey Devils Alexander Holtz, left, can strike at an open goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots the puck for a score as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2024 - 11:31 am
 
Updated June 29, 2024 - 3:34 pm

The Golden Knights shored up their goaltending depth Saturday, but did not find a replacement for Logan Thompson.

The Knights acquired goaltender Akira Schmid and 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils during Day 2 of the NHL draft at Sphere, in exchange for left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

The team traded Thompson earlier Saturday to the Washington Capitals for two third-round picks.

Schmid, 24, was a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Devils.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender was New Jersey’s starter in the 2023 playoffs and posted a 31-save shutout against the New York Rangers in Game 7 in the first round.

Schmid couldn’t build off that performance last season. He went 5-9-1 in 15 NHL starts while splitting time between the Devils and the American Hockey League.

The Knights don’t plan for Schmid to serve as goaltender Adin Hill’s backup.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Schmid, a restricted free agent who will need a new contract, will likely start as the organization’s third goaltender. The Knights will instead look to find a backup when free agency opens Monday.

The team will have options in terms of a future partner for Hill.

Former Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit will be a free agent after spending last year with the Winnipeg Jets. Other goaltenders expected to be available include veterans Cam Talbot, Ilya Samsonov, Scott Wedgewood and Anthony Stolarz.

Holtz, 22, is the real prize for the Knights in the trade.

The native of Stockholm scored 28 points in 82 games last season while playing 11:38 per night at right wing. McCrimmon believes Holtz still carries tons of potential.

“We’re taking a swing at his upside and what a change can do sometimes for young players,” McCrimmon said. “He’s got a good shot and he’s creative offensively. In his peer group, he was elite.”

Holtz has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer.

Cotter, 24, had seven goals and set career highs with 18 assists and 25 points last season. He ranked second on the Knights and 16th in the NHL with 233 hits.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

