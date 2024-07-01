Knights’ All-Star center signs as free agent with Seattle

The player at the center of one of the best trades in Golden Knights history is leaving the organization in free agency.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chandler Stephenson is leaving the Golden Knights.

The center, who went from a fourth-line player in Washington to an All Star with the Knights, is signing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million with the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken announced the deal the first day of NHL free agency Monday.

Stephenson, 30, had 51 points in 75 games last season.

STEVIE TO SEATTLE 🫡 pic.twitter.com/S3eJuXNDHY — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 1, 2024

He was first acquired in December 2019 in one of the best trades in Knights’ history. The team sent the Capitals a fifth-round pick for a player who turned into a top-six fixture.

Stephenson scored 237 points in 327 games his five seasons with the Knights. The two-time Stanley Cup champion had just 33 points in 168 games with Washington.

Stephenson was named an All Star for the first time during the 2022-23 season. He scored 20 points in the Knights’ 22 playoff games last year to win his second championship. He also lifted the Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

Stephenson’s departure in free agency seemed likely. The Knights acquired center Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks on March 8. Hertl, who is under contract for the next six years with a $6.75 million cap hit, can slide into Stephenson’s place in the top six.

