84°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights center could make season debut Saturday against Sharks

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates around the net after Hurricanes goaltender S ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates around the net after Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin, out of frame, saved his shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chases the puck during the NHL hockey game a ...
Knights sign defenseman, Original Misfit to 7-year extension
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots against the Los Angeles Kings during ...
Young defenseman answers late call from Golden Knights
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Center breaks out against Kings
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Miles Wood (28) b ...
Knights switch up blue line after 0-2-1 trip: ‘We haven’t been good’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 1:10 pm
 

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is likely to make his season debut Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday.

Karlsson took turns centering the third line with Cole Schwindt at Thursday’s practice, skating between left wing Brendan Brisson and right wing Alexander Holtz.

Karlsson will not play in the Knights’ game Friday against the Ottawa Senators.

“We’re aiming for Saturday,” Cassidy said. “I’ll give you a better update tomorrow.”

Karlsson missed the Knights’ first seven regular-season games with an undisclosed injury. He hasn’t practiced since Sept. 21.

Karlsson, 31, is coming off his first 30-goal season since scoring 43 goals the Knights’ inaugural campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Meet the 2024-25 Vegas Golden Knights

Original Misfits are gone. Some impact players are also gone. But the Knights still have talent and every bit of belief that they can make another run at the Stanley Cup.

MORE STORIES