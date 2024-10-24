Knights center could make season debut Saturday against Sharks

The Golden Knights could get one of their best forwards back from injury for Saturday’s home game against the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is likely to make his season debut Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday.

Karlsson took turns centering the third line with Cole Schwindt at Thursday’s practice, skating between left wing Brendan Brisson and right wing Alexander Holtz.

Karlsson will not play in the Knights’ game Friday against the Ottawa Senators.

“We’re aiming for Saturday,” Cassidy said. “I’ll give you a better update tomorrow.”

Karlsson missed the Knights’ first seven regular-season games with an undisclosed injury. He hasn’t practiced since Sept. 21.

Karlsson, 31, is coming off his first 30-goal season since scoring 43 goals the Knights’ inaugural campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

