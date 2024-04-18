Knights drop finale to Ducks; 1st-round playoff opponent set

The Golden Knights lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the regular-season finale Thursday at T-Mobile Arena and fell to the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

The Ducks celebrate after winning an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) embraces Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal after they won an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. It was Silfverberg’s last-ever NHL game before retiring. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Blue Man Group pumps up the crowd during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) attempts a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) maneuvers the puck against Ducks left wing Alex Killorn (17) and left wing Ross Johnston (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scoops the puck away from Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) struggles against Ducks defenseman William Lagesson (37) while Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) receives the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates to the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates on the ice before the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights take the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) jumps to make a save with his helmet while Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) works against Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) saves the puck after Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) attempted to tip it in the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) prepares to shoot while Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) and his teammates anticipate the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles at the net with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) eyes the action while the Ducks hold the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) passes the puck with pressure from Ducks defenseman William Lagesson (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) falls to the ice after colliding with Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) skates with the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) saves the puck against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Golden Knights fan reacts after the Ducks scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) charges toward the puck after Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) made a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) and Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) celebrate as they secure a win during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks right wing Sam Colangelo (64) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights were in control of their own destiny, but couldn’t deliver.

After a wild turn of events, they’re off to Dallas.

The Knights ended the regular season with a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, and will begin their Stanley Cup title defense as the second wild card in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Kings squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, but rallied to tie it with less than two minutes remaining and won 5-4 in overtime.

The earned point by the Kings means the Knights will open the first round against the Dallas Stars in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference final that the Knights won in six games.

Center Jack Eichel scored the lone goal, and the Knights (45-29-8) finished the season with 98 points. Goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves in the loss.

It was the goaltender on the other side that made the difference.

Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal made 32 saves to help the Ducks take three out of four in the season series against the Knights. Ducks forward Frank Vatrano scored a hat trick, and defenseman Jackson Lacombe broke a 1-1 tie 51 seconds into the third period.

Vatrano opened the scoring 4:25 into the second period, but Eichel tied it with his 31st goal of the season on the power play at 18:47.

The Ducks, with the third-fewest points in the Western Conference, were a young team playing for pride.

The Knights were more focused on fine-tuning their game heading into the playoffs. They just ran into a great performance from Anaheim’s potential goalie of the future.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Hill’s struggles continue

In what was his final audition to possibly be the Game 1 starter in net, Hill was doomed by the third period once again.

Hill dropped to 5-10-0 in his last 16 appearances — in one start he was pulled after giving up three goals in the first period — and has given up three goals or more in 14 of his last 16 appearances.

Coach Bruce Cassidy hasn’t committed to a playoff starter, but recent stretches of play would indicate Logan Thompson has the edge right now.

Hill was a big reason why the Knights won the Stanley Cup last season, but he has not looked comfortable since coming back from the All-Star break.

That’s not to say Hill won’t have an opportunity to earn the starter’s crease back, but the timing is not on his side.

2. Marchessault stays at 42

It wasn’t for a lack of trying. Jonathan Marchessault really tried to tie the Knights’ single-season goal record.

The right wing had seven shots on goal, but none of them could beat Dostal. Marchessault ends the season with a career-high 42 goals and 69 points.

Center William Karlsson’s record of 43, set in the Knights’ inaugural season, stays for another year.

It was still a memorable season for Marchessault, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, in a contract year. What that means for his future is uncertain.

3. Knights getting healthy

Healthy bodies are trickling back on the ice with the postseason around the corner.

Left wing William Carrier was a non-contact participant at morning skate and could be nearing a return from an upper-body injury. He has not played since March 25.

Captain Mark Stone also continues to skate in a non-contact role as he continues recovery from a lacerated spleen, and could be an option for Game 1.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.