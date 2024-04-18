Knights drop finale to Ducks; playoff opponent still undetermined
The Golden Knights lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the regular-season finale Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and they still don’t know their first-round playoff matchup.
The Golden Knights dropped their final game of the regular season 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Center Jack Eichel scored, and goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves for the Knights (45-29-8).
The Knights no longer control their own destiny for playoff seeding. The Los Angeles Kings can clinch the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division with a win or overtime or shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kings trail 4-3 in the third period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
