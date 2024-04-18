74°F
Golden Knights

Knights drop finale to Ducks; playoff opponent still undetermined

Ducks right wing Sam Colangelo (64) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) d ...
Ducks right wing Sam Colangelo (64) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) passes the puck with pressure from Ducks defenseman Wil ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) passes the puck with pressure from Ducks defenseman William Lagesson (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) eyes the action while the Ducks hold the puck dur ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) eyes the action while the Ducks hold the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles at the net with Ducks goaltender Lukas Do ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles at the net with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaC ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) saves the puck after Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) ...
Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) saves the puck after Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) attempted to tip it in the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) falls to the ice after colliding with Ducks defensema ...
Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) falls to the ice after colliding with Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) prepares to shoot while Ducks goaltender Lukas Do ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) prepares to shoot while Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) and his teammates anticipate the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights take the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on T ...
The Golden Knights take the ice for an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates on the ice before the second period of an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates on the ice before the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) celebrate a goal during the s ...
Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) skates with the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Shea ...
Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) skates with the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates to the net during the second period of an NHL h ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates to the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) jumps to make a save with his helmet while Knights def ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) jumps to make a save with his helmet while Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) works against Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) d ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scoops the puck away from Ducks center Trevor Zegr ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scoops the puck away from Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) maneuvers the puck against Ducks left wing Alex K ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) maneuvers the puck against Ducks left wing Alex Killorn (17) and left wing Ross Johnston (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shakes hands with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during th ...
Annual Knights-Raiders softball showdown returns with new captain
Knights playoff scenarios: What’s at stake in regular-season finale?
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after the Golden Knights scored a goal during the ...
Fleury could face Knights again, says ‘next year will be the last’
3 takeaways: McNabb’s nifty goal helps Knights close in on 3rd place
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 9:36 pm

The Golden Knights dropped their final game of the regular season 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Center Jack Eichel scored, and goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves for the Knights (45-29-8).

The Knights no longer control their own destiny for playoff seeding. The Los Angeles Kings can clinch the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division with a win or overtime or shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kings trail 4-3 in the third period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

