Knights forward returns against Utah after lengthy absence

Right wing Victor Olofsson is returning to the Golden Knights’ lineup on Saturday against Utah after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury.

Knights return home from long trip to take on league-leading Jets

Graney: Road-weary Knights have enough juice to down Jets

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (20) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) compete for the puck during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson is returning to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Utah Hockey Club after missing the past month and a half with a lower-body injury.

Olofsson hasn’t played since Oct. 15 in Washington. He has three goals in four games in his first season with the Knights.

The 29-year-old will skate on the third line with left wing Brett Howden and center William Karlsson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.