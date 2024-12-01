Knights forward returns against Utah after lengthy absence
Right wing Victor Olofsson is returning to the Golden Knights’ lineup on Saturday against Utah after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury.
Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson is returning to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Utah Hockey Club after missing the past month and a half with a lower-body injury.
Olofsson hasn’t played since Oct. 15 in Washington. He has three goals in four games in his first season with the Knights.
The 29-year-old will skate on the third line with left wing Brett Howden and center William Karlsson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
