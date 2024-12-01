48°F
Golden Knights

Knights forward returns against Utah after lengthy absence

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (20) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson ...
Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (20) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) compete for the puck during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2024 - 6:48 pm
 

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson is returning to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Utah Hockey Club after missing the past month and a half with a lower-body injury.

Olofsson hasn’t played since Oct. 15 in Washington. He has three goals in four games in his first season with the Knights.

The 29-year-old will skate on the third line with left wing Brett Howden and center William Karlsson.

