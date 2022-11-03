Knights game day preview: Stellar defense faces stiff test

The Golden Knights’ defense has been fantastic through the first 11 games. The Ottawa Senators have the offensive firepower to challenge it in Thursday’s game.

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas, right, moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Golden Knights’ stellar defense will face a crucial early test when they face the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m. Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Knights are first in the NHL in goals allowed (19) and have given up two or fewer in eight of their 11 games. The most they’ve allowed is three — to Los Angeles, Calgary and Colorado.

The Senators could put that in jeopardy. Ottawa is averaging 3.67 goals per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. The team made major additions in the offseason. The Senators traded for right wing Alex DeBrincat (eight points in nine games) and signed longtime Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux (seven points).

Some of Ottawa’s young players have also shown growth early this season. Captain Brady Tkachuk, 23, has six goals and six assists. Center Shane Pinto, 22, has seven points.

The extra firepower hasn’t lifted the Senators to a strong start because of their 21st-ranked defense (3.44 goals allowed per game). That should give the Knights an opportunity to extend their five-game winning streak as they continue on their five-game trip, their second-longest of the season.

They’re 4-1 away from home after defeating the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime to open the trip Tuesday. That’s the best five-game start on the road in Knights history.

They will look to keep it going in coach Bruce Cassidy’s hometown, where he won the Memorial Cup with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s in 1984.

Information on the starting goaltender or any lineup changes was not immediately available.

Knights at Senators

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -140; total 6½

Knights record: 9-2-0

Senators record: 4-5-0

Head to head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-0-0 last season)

