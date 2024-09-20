3-time 20-goal scorer gets first crack at Knights’ first-line opening

The Knights have an open spot on their first line after Jonathan Marchessault’s departure. One of Jack Eichel’s former teammates is getting the first crack at filling it.

Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson (95) takes a shot on goal during the first day of training camp at the City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson (95) takes a shot on goal during the first day of training camp at the City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skating on the same line as Jack Eichel felt just like old times for Victor Olofsson. The only difference now is he and Eichel are Golden Knights instead of Buffalo Sabres.

Olofsson, who signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Knights on July 2, was given the first shot at the vacant first-line right wing spot next to Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev when training camp began at City National Arena on Thursday.

His new team is hoping some old chemistry can help it answer one of its largest question marks this season.

“It’s been great so far,” Olofsson said. “Starting to get settled in.”

‘We know each other well’

Olofsson, 29, is filling some important shoes. The role he’s occupying was held by Jonathan Marchessault, the Knights’ all-time leader in goals, assists and games played.

The 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP left the organization this summer to sign a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators.

The good news is Olofsson has some experience to fall back on as he adjusts to his new surroundings. He and Eichel played together with the Sabres for parts of three seasons before the latter was traded to the Knights in November 2022.

Olofsson scored 20 goals in 54 games as a rookie in 2019-20 while playing on Eichel’s line. He said their first practice together with the Knights felt natural.

“We got some chemistry from the past,” Olofsson said. “We know each other well. It’s nice to be back skating with him.”

Olofsson, a seventh-round pick in 2014, spent the first six years of his career in Buffalo before joining the Knights. He had three 20-goal seasons for the Sabres, including a career-best 28-goal campaign in 2022-23. But he seemed to fall out of favor last year.

Olofsson appeared in just 51 games for Buffalo and averaged 11:34 of ice time. His seven goals and 15 points were both career lows in a full NHL season.

He didn’t need a recruiting pitch from Eichel when looking for a place to make a fresh start. The Knights appealed to Olofsson because of the team’s history of success.

“It kind of shows (in) the way they work here, especially the way Jack works, it was something to go after,” Olofsson said. “I’m just trying to work hard and become a better player.”

Power-play weapon

Olofsson could boost the Knights in multiple ways.

They need someone to grab the opening on the first line, plus they could use more help on the power play. It’s clear Oloffson can provide that.

He set an NHL record by scoring his first eight career goals on the man advantage. He has 35 power-play goals since his debut March 28, 2019, which is more than any Knights player in that span.

Marchessault leads the team with 31 power-play goals in that stretch. Captain Mark Stone is second with 22 and center Chandler Stephenson — who signed a seven-year deal with the Seattle Kraken this offseason — is third with 19.

“I would consider myself a good power-play guy,” Olofsson said. “I got a good shot, a pretty good one-timer. Playing with Jack in the past, we had some good chemistry on the power play as well. I definitely think I can contribute in that part.”

Eichel called Olofsson a skilled player that’s easy to read off of. He doesn’t think it will take long to integrate Olofsson onto his line with Barbashev.

“It’s been a few years (since I’ve played with Olofsson), but I don’t think tendencies change a ton,” Eichel said. “It should be able to get picked up pretty easy.”

It’s still too early to know if coach Bruce Cassidy’s initial forward lines will remain intact for the Knights’ Oct. 9 season opener against Colorado. Olofsson is one of a number of new forwards fighting for a roster spot and a role.

So far, his experience with one of the Knights’ best players appears to have given him a leg up.

“He’s learning a new system here and (I’m) just trying to help him as much as I can,” Eichel said. “Smart guy with a high hockey IQ, so I imagine he’ll pick it up pretty quickly.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.