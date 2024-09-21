Knights goaltender releases statement after training camp no-show

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner made his first comment since he missed a mandatory physical at the start of training camp this week.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks up ice in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner issued a statement Saturday after he failed to appear for a physical at the start of training camp this week.

“All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out,” Lehner told Sportsnet.

Lehner has not played an NHL game since April 20, 2022, when he started against the Washington Capitals and was pulled after the first period. He underwent shoulder surgery in May 2022 and had hip surgery that August.

The Knights placed Lehner on long-term injured reserve the past two seasons. All players, even those expected to be on LTIR, are required to undergo a physical before the start of each season, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players Association.

Lehner did not show up for his mandatory preseason medical exam Wednesday, which could lead the Knights to terminate his contract. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Lehner is still considered unfit to play, and the team is in contact with the NHL and the NHLPA about the matter.

“There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and the club are currently working through,” McCrimmon said Thursday. “Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will.”

Lehner, 33, is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million contract. His $5 million salary cap hit would come off the Knights’ books if his contract is terminated.

Lehner was acquired by the Knights in February 2020 and signed a long-term extension that October. He teamed with Marc-Andre Fleury during the shortened 2021 season to win the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed and helped the Knights advance to the NHL semifinals.

In 66 appearances with the Knights, Lehner is 39-21-4 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 30, 2022. Filings showed they owed creditors $27.3 million.

