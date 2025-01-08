Knights hold on for victory over Sharks
The Golden Knights built a two-goal lead in the first period and again early in the third before pulling out a road win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 at SAP Center on Tuesday to sweep the season series against their Pacific Division rivals.
Captain Mark Stone scored his 100th goal with the Knights, and left wing Tomas Hertl scored against his former team for the first time to give the Knights (28-9-3) their third straight win and ninth in the past 10 games.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves for his sixth consecutive victory.
