Golden Knights

Knights hold on for victory over Sharks

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) defends against a shot by Vegas Golden Knigh ...
San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) defends against a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, middle, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, middle, jumps over a shot by right wing Keegan K ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, middle, jumps over a shot by right wing Keegan Kolesar, left, as San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren, right, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by center Tomas Hertl (48) and ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by center Tomas Hertl (48) and center William Karlsson after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin, middle, reaches for the puck between Vegas Golden Knights de ...
San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin, middle, reaches for the puck between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov, left, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov, left, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, foreground, skates toward the puck against San ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, foreground, skates toward the puck against San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) reaches for the puck next to San Jose Shark ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) reaches for the puck next to San Jose Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring aga ...
San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) reaches for the puck next to Vegas Golden Knights ...
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) reaches for the puck next to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates toward the puck against San Jose Shar ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates toward the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta (84) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 10:00 pm
 

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 at SAP Center on Tuesday to sweep the season series against their Pacific Division rivals.

Captain Mark Stone scored his 100th goal with the Knights, and left wing Tomas Hertl scored against his former team for the first time to give the Knights (28-9-3) their third straight win and ninth in the past 10 games.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves for his sixth consecutive victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

