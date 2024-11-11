Knights preview: Original Misfit returns to Las Vegas

The Golden Knights will try for their ninth straight home victory Monday night against former teammate William Carrier and the Carolina Hurricanes.

3 takeaways: Knights fall to Kraken in OT; captain out with injury

How are 8 former Knights doing with their new NHL teams?

Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier (28) protects the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

It’s not going to be easy for the Golden Knights to win a franchise record ninth straight home game Monday.

The Knights will try to improve to 9-0-0 at home to start the season when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights (9-3-2) won’t be home for long. They will have their annual fathers trip for the trek to Anaheim on Wednesday and Utah on Friday.

But the Knights are aware of the challenge that is in front of them.

Carolina (10-3-0) won eight straight before losing 6-4 in Colorado on Saturday.

“They’re just a really fast, high-paced team,” left wing Brett Howden said. “We’ve got to be ready from the start, right from the first puck drop.”

It will also mark the first time that left wing William Carrier will face his former team.

Carrier, an Original Misfit selected in the 2017 expansion draft from the Buffalo Sabres, will suit up against the Knights for the first time.

The 29-year-old left wing signed a six-year, $12 million contract with the Hurricanes on July 1 after spending the past seven seasons with the Knights.

Carrier appeared in 372 of his 426 career games with the Knights, posting 59 goals and 110 points. He scored a career-high 16 goals in 2022-23.

Much like he was with the Knights, Carrier is relied on in a fourth-line role in Carolina. He’s skating as the elder statesman on a line with 24-year-old Jack Drury and 21-year-old Jackson Blake.

Carrier’s game is not a secret. He plays a north-south game that requires being heavy on the forecheck. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Carrier has played long enough that it won’t matter who his linemates are.

“That hasn’t changed. He’s going to finish his checks,” Cassidy said. “He plays hard, he plays a clean game, and he’s going to attack the net with outside speed.”

For as much of a sentimental welcome-back moment it will be for Carrier, his three points aren’t going to tip the scale.

Carolina is on a scorching run after the eruption of 25-year-old center Martin Necas, who leads the team with 23 points in 13 games.

The Knights still have to account for the dynamic play of right wing Andrei Svechnikov (14 points) and center Sebastian Aho (13 points). Center Jack Roslovic leads Carolina with nine goals.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Up next

Who: Hurricanes at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Odds: Hurricanes -130; total 6½

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.