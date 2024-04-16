Knights preview: Playoff seeding at stake against Blackhawks

The Golden Knights control their own destiny when it comes to playoff seeding heading into the final two games of the regular season.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates with the puck while Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) pressures him during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

They will finish third in the Pacific Division if they win their final two regular-season games, which would likely set up a rematch of last year’s second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers.

A loss in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks or Thursday’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks could result in the Knights ending up in the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. That would lead to a first-round matchup with the Dallas Stars.

One thing is for sure: The Knights will continue playing hockey next week. Chicago and Anaheim won’t be, considering they have the second- and third-fewest points in the Western Conference, respectively.

“Sometimes it could be harder to play teams that have nothing to lose,” center William Karlsson said. “They just go out and play and there’s no pressure.”

There’s little pressure on the Knights as well.

They already know they’ll start the postseason on the road after enjoying home-ice advantage in every round last year. The Knights are focused on building their game instead. They’re looking for a third straight win after a comeback 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

“We should be ready to go,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re trying to fine-tune our game. How it effects us a week from now, this game and the next one, I don’t know. But I’d like to win the games the right way and let’s see wherever the chips fall after that.”

The Knights are nursing some minor injuries Tuesday.

Center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Anthony Mantha will not play against Chicago. They are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries.

Cassidy said he doesn’t expect the two to be out long term. Michael Amadio will return to the lineup at third-line right wing in place of Mantha. Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson to round out the forward group.

Left wing Paul Cotter will take Stephenson’s spot on the second line, while Rondbjerg will replace Cotter on the fourth.

Defenseman Alec Martinez will also draw in for Ben Hutton, who will be healthy scratch. Martinez will skate with Zach Whitecloud on the third pair.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

