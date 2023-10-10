Knights preview: Team ready to raise banner against Kraken

The defending champion Golden Knights begin their seventh season Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) waits for the puck to drop during a game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal shot by center Brendan Brisson (19), third from right, during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruce Cassidy thinks it could be 3-0, either way, within 10 minutes.

He thinks the Golden Knights should be energized to start their season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena after raising their Stanley Cup championship banner. But they still have to handle that the right way.

“I think we will be pretty damn excited about the whole thing, but are we flying around with a purpose?” Cassidy said. “Or are we flying around because we’re excited the banner’s up, and we have no structure?”

How the Knights handle success will be a storyline all season as they seek to become the third team to repeat as champions in the NHL’s salary-cap era. Cassidy thinks his group, because of a large stable of veteran leadership, has what it takes.

The team’s first chance to show that on the ice comes at 7:30 p.m., as it closes out an ESPN tripleheader.

“It’s going to be a tough test, you know?” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s early, so you know they’re going to be ready and we’re going to be ready, so it should be a good game.”

The Knights have handled the Kraken in most of their matchups.

They’re 7-1 against Seattle, leading to a lopsided series of which the NHL is attempting to create a rivalry. The league’s two most recent expansion sides are facing each other to open their seasons for the second time in three years. They also closed out their schedules last season with a home-and-home and will meet in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park.