Knights take Swedish center with first-round pick in NHL draft
The Golden Knights added another forward to their system with their first-round pick at the 2023 NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Golden Knights selected Swedish center David Edstrom with their first-round pick at 32nd overall at the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 18-year-old brings good size down the middle at 6 feet, 3 inches, and scored 15 goals and 28 points in 28 games for his junior team Frolunda last season. He also put up four points in 11 games against men in the Swedish Hockey League.
Edstrom is the sixth forward the Knights have selected with their seven first-round picks.
They have four more selections on the second of the draft Thursday, starting with two third-round picks at No. 77 and No. 96.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
What: 2023 NHL draft, rounds two through seven
When: 8 a.m. Thursday
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: NHL Network
Knights picks: No. 77 (third round), No. 96 (third round), No. 192 (sixth round), No. 224 (seventh round)