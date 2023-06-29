90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights take Swedish center with first-round pick in NHL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 7:50 pm
 
David Edstrom of Sweden celebrating his goal during the semi final of U18 Ice Hockey World Cham ...
David Edstrom of Sweden celebrating his goal during the semi final of U18 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and Canada at St. Jakob-Park on April 29, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. (Jari Pestelacci/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The Golden Knights selected Swedish center David Edstrom with their first-round pick at 32nd overall at the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 18-year-old brings good size down the middle at 6 feet, 3 inches, and scored 15 goals and 28 points in 28 games for his junior team Frolunda last season. He also put up four points in 11 games against men in the Swedish Hockey League.

Edstrom is the sixth forward the Knights have selected with their seven first-round picks.

They have four more selections on the second of the draft Thursday, starting with two third-round picks at No. 77 and No. 96.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
3
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
4
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
5
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) poses with his family and the Stanley Cup after the ...
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
By / RJ

The Golden Knights traded right wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick. He was one of six original Knights on the Stanley Cup-winning team.

More stories
Whom could the Knights draft with their first-round pick?
Whom could the Knights draft with their first-round pick?
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Knights’ homegrown pair develop into key playoff performers
Knights’ homegrown pair develop into key playoff performers
How 2 players plucked from the Panthers became pillars of Vegas hockey
How 2 players plucked from the Panthers became pillars of Vegas hockey
5 keys to Knights victory vs. Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
5 keys to Knights victory vs. Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday