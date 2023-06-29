Knights take Swedish center with first-round pick in NHL draft

The Golden Knights added another forward to their system with their first-round pick at the 2023 NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

David Edstrom of Sweden celebrating his goal during the semi final of U18 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and Canada at St. Jakob-Park on April 29, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. (Jari Pestelacci/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The Golden Knights selected Swedish center David Edstrom with their first-round pick at 32nd overall at the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 18-year-old brings good size down the middle at 6 feet, 3 inches, and scored 15 goals and 28 points in 28 games for his junior team Frolunda last season. He also put up four points in 11 games against men in the Swedish Hockey League.

Edstrom is the sixth forward the Knights have selected with their seven first-round picks.

They have four more selections on the second of the draft Thursday, starting with two third-round picks at No. 77 and No. 96.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.