Knights trade for Devils goaltender to replace Thompson

The Golden Knights made their second trade of Day 2 of the NHL draft on Saturday, acquiring a goaltender from the Devils to replace Logan Thompson.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots the puck for a score as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Jose Sharks Mike Hoffman, right, reaches the puck before New Jersey Devils Alexander Holtz, left, can strike at an open goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses their balance during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes the puck up the ice against Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights found their replacement for Logan Thompson and added a bit more in the process.

The Knights acquired goaltender Akira Schmid and 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They gave up left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

Thank you for everything you’ve done as a player and member of the Vegas community, Paul! 🖥️ #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ydw0gcvlQ6 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2024

Cotter, 24, had seven goals and set career highs with 18 assists and 25 points last sesaon. He ranked second on the Knights and 16th in the NHL with 233 hits.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Cotter produced 22 goals and 23 assists in 138 career NHL games, all with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

