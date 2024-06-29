Knights trade for Devils goaltender to replace Thompson
The Golden Knights made their second trade of Day 2 of the NHL draft on Saturday, acquiring a goaltender from the Devils to replace Logan Thompson.
The Knights acquired goaltender Akira Schmid and 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They gave up left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.
Thank you for everything you’ve done as a player and member of the Vegas community, Paul! 🖥️ #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ydw0gcvlQ6
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2024
Cotter, 24, had seven goals and set career highs with 18 assists and 25 points last sesaon. He ranked second on the Knights and 16th in the NHL with 233 hits.
A fourth-round pick in 2018, Cotter produced 22 goals and 23 assists in 138 career NHL games, all with the Knights.
