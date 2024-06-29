102°F
Golden Knights

Knights trade for Devils goaltender to replace Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against New Jersey Devils goa ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes the puck up the ice against Hurricanes defenseman ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes the puck up the ice against Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses th ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses their balance during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
San Jose Sharks Mike Hoffman, right, reaches the puck before New Jersey Devils Alexander Holtz, ...
San Jose Sharks Mike Hoffman, right, reaches the puck before New Jersey Devils Alexander Holtz, left, can strike at an open goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots the puck for a score as New J ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots the puck for a score as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native gets picked by Flyers in NHL draft
Las Vegas native gets picked by Flyers in NHL draft
Knights take goaltender in 3rd round with pick from Thompson trade
Knights take goaltender in 3rd round with pick from Thompson trade
Knights trade goaltender to Capitals for 2 draft picks
Knights trade goaltender to Capitals for 2 draft picks
Knights take controversial forward in 1st round of NHL draft
Knights take controversial forward in 1st round of NHL draft
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2024 - 11:31 am
 
Updated June 29, 2024 - 11:56 am

The Golden Knights found their replacement for Logan Thompson and added a bit more in the process.

The Knights acquired goaltender Akira Schmid and 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They gave up left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

Cotter, 24, had seven goals and set career highs with 18 assists and 25 points last sesaon. He ranked second on the Knights and 16th in the NHL with 233 hits.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Cotter produced 22 goals and 23 assists in 138 career NHL games, all with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Knights’ TV announcer staying with team amid Bruins rumors
Moments that matter: Knights celebrate anniversary of Cup win
Knights will get new ECHL affiliate soon with Ghost Pirates leaving
Top prospects eager for ‘really special’ NHL draft at The Sphere
Golden Knights center one of 1st players named to Team USA
Knights take controversial forward in 1st round of NHL draft