Knights win 3rd straight Battle for Vegas over Raiders — PHOTOS

Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves, center, and Logan Thompson, celebrate as they win the annual ...
Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves, center, and Logan Thompson, celebrate as they win the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves, left, and Logan Thompson vie for the final out of the game d ...
Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves, left, and Logan Thompson vie for the final out of the game during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders’ Thayer Munford Jr., left, tags out Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill duri ...
The Raiders’ Thayer Munford Jr., left, tags out Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
F-35 fighter jets fly over Las Vegas Ballpark during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softba ...
F-35 fighter jets fly over Las Vegas Ballpark during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes makes it safely to first base while the Raiders&# ...
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes makes it safely to first base while the Raiders’ first baseman Ozzie Canseco, a former MLB player, bends to catch during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill signs autographs for fans during the annual Battle for Vega ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill signs autographs for fans during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Vegas Viva cheerleader dances under stormy skies during the annual Battle for Vegas charity s ...
A Vegas Viva cheerleader dances under stormy skies during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders’ Ozzie Canseco, a former MLB player tags out Golden Knights defenseman Keega ...
The Raiders’ Ozzie Canseco, a former MLB player tags out Golden Knights defenseman Keegan Kolesar while Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson reacts during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders punter A.J. Cole bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas cha ...
Raiders punter A.J. Cole bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, and Raiders punter A.J. Cole goof off at ...
Former Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, and Raiders punter A.J. Cole goof off at first base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brendan Brisson of the Golden Knights gestures to his team under stormy skies during the annual ...
Brendan Brisson of the Golden Knights gestures to his team under stormy skies during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, and Knights manual therapist Raul Dorant ...
Former Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, and Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes celebrate after making an out on the Raiders during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders punter A.J. Cole makes a show of reaching home plate to score during the annual Battle ...
Raiders punter A.J. Cole makes a show of reaching home plate to score during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague, left, congratulates his teammate Ricky White, a football p ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague, left, congratulates his teammate Ricky White, a football player at UNLV, after he made it on base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, embraces his teammate and former Oakland A Terrence Lo ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, embraces his teammate and former Oakland A Terrence Long after Long scored during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights celebrate after their Brendan Brisson ended an inning during the annual Batt ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after their Brendan Brisson ended an inning during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Keegan Kolesar bows after hitting a home run during the annual Battle ...
Golden Knights defenseman Keegan Kolesar bows after hitting a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans use an umbrella to shield from the rain during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softbal ...
Fans use an umbrella to shield from the rain during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill pivots to return to third base as the ball flies through th ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill pivots to return to third base as the ball flies through the air during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas chari ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., right, is congratulated by kicker Daniel Carlson, ...
Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., right, is congratulated by kicker Daniel Carlson, left, and offensive guard Dylan Parham after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights and the Raiders pose for photos after the annual Battle for Vegas charity so ...
The Golden Knights and the Raiders pose for photos after the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $225 thousand dollars to Best Buddies Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes watches the fireworks with his kids after the ann ...
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes watches the fireworks with his kids after the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks up ice in the second period during an NHL hoc ...
One part of Knights goaltender’s bankruptcy case is closed
Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig speaks to players during Golden Knights development camp ...
Silver Knights’ 2024-25 schedule announced by AHL
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) d ...
Knights mailbag: Who will be the starting goalie in 2025-26?
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) reacts after Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) ...
What does Knights’ depth chart look like after free-agent losses?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2024 - 11:24 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2024 - 11:41 pm

That’s three in a row for the Golden Knights in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game.

The Knights’ team, captained by center Jack Eichel, used an offensive onslaught for a 30-17 win over the Raiders’ team, captained by punter AJ Cole, on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The first downpour of the summer started at first pitch, with lightning flickering in the background. Temperatures dropped from 110 to 95 at the start of the home run derby.

The Knights’ bats, though, were red hot.

Former Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, hit two home runs, and Knights right wing Brendan Brisson also homered during a 10-run inning in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.

It was the first year Eichel was captain of the event. Right wing Reilly Smith was the captain for four years until he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023.

This year’s event raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. Nearly $300,000 was presented to the organization throughout the night.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

