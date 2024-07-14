Knights win 3rd straight Battle for Vegas over Raiders — PHOTOS
Jack Eichel’s team of past and present Golden Knights earned a third straight victory in the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game Saturday.
That’s three in a row for the Golden Knights in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game.
The Knights’ team, captained by center Jack Eichel, used an offensive onslaught for a 30-17 win over the Raiders’ team, captained by punter AJ Cole, on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The first downpour of the summer started at first pitch, with lightning flickering in the background. Temperatures dropped from 110 to 95 at the start of the home run derby.
The Knights’ bats, though, were red hot.
Former Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, hit two home runs, and Knights right wing Brendan Brisson also homered during a 10-run inning in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.
It was the first year Eichel was captain of the event. Right wing Reilly Smith was the captain for four years until he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023.
This year’s event raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. Nearly $300,000 was presented to the organization throughout the night.
