89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Las Vegas reportedly not named NHL hub city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2020 - 10:30 am
 

The NHL appears to have settled on the two hub cities for its return-to-play plan, and Las Vegas is not one of them.

According to reports from TSN and Sportsnet, the league is set to hold its 24-team tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto if the NHL is able to resume after the season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas had long been considered a front-runner to serve as a host, but a recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 forced the NHL to reverse course and look to Canada.

The NHL selected the Canadian cities from a list of 10 finalists that also included Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Vancouver (British Columbia).

An official announcement has not been made, as the NHL Players’ Association is expected to vote this week on the return-to-play plan and an extension to the collective bargaining agreement.

Training camp is tentatively set to begin July 10, and the NHL has not announced a start date for the postseason tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
2
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
3
Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk
Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk
4
Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
5
Blue Man Group cast, crew laid off by Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas
Blue Man Group cast, crew laid off by Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST