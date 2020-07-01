Las Vegas reportedly not named NHL hub city

According to reports from TSN and Sportsnet, the NHL is set to hold its 24-team postseason tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto.

The NHL appears to have settled on the two hub cities for its return-to-play plan, and Las Vegas is not one of them.

According to reports from TSN and Sportsnet, the league is set to hold its 24-team tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto if the NHL is able to resume after the season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas had long been considered a front-runner to serve as a host, but a recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 forced the NHL to reverse course and look to Canada.

The NHL selected the Canadian cities from a list of 10 finalists that also included Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Vancouver (British Columbia).

An official announcement has not been made, as the NHL Players’ Association is expected to vote this week on the return-to-play plan and an extension to the collective bargaining agreement.

Training camp is tentatively set to begin July 10, and the NHL has not announced a start date for the postseason tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

