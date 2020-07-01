Las Vegas reportedly not named NHL hub city
According to reports from TSN and Sportsnet, the NHL is set to hold its 24-team postseason tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto.
The NHL appears to have settled on the two hub cities for its return-to-play plan, and Las Vegas is not one of them.
According to reports from TSN and Sportsnet, the league is set to hold its 24-team tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto if the NHL is able to resume after the season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Las Vegas had long been considered a front-runner to serve as a host, but a recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 forced the NHL to reverse course and look to Canada.
The NHL selected the Canadian cities from a list of 10 finalists that also included Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Vancouver (British Columbia).
An official announcement has not been made, as the NHL Players’ Association is expected to vote this week on the return-to-play plan and an extension to the collective bargaining agreement.
Training camp is tentatively set to begin July 10, and the NHL has not announced a start date for the postseason tournament.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
NHL playoff format
Western Conference
Play-in round in Las Vegas
No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago
No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona
No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota
No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg
Byes: St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas, Dallas
Eastern Conference
Play-in round in Toronto
No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal
No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 New York Rangers
No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus
Byes: Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington, Philadelphia