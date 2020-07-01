Clark County records 509 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Wednesday’s report marked the fourth time in the last five days the county has seen a daily increase of at least 500 cases.

Clark County recorded 509 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District posted Wednesday.

The new cases pushed the county total to 15,604, while the fatalities increased the death toll to 420.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 559 for the preceding week, while the deaths were above the daily average of two for the period.

However, Wednesday’s report provided additional evidence of the recent surge in infections by the new coronavirus in the county, marking the fourth time in the last five days the county has seen a daily increase of at least 500 cases.

The health district also reported 36 additional hospitalizations over the preceding 24 hours, well above the daily average of nearly 15 over the past week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The Nevada Hospital Association said in an update Tuesday that hospitalizations have been rising by an average of 19 patients per day over the two weeks ending Monday, with most of those occurring in Southern Nevada.

Hospitals in Southern Nevada remain below capacity, with 78 percent of all beds occupied, the report said. But intensive care beds have seen an increased occupancy rate, hitting 82 percent as of Monday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its data for Nevada shortly. As of late Tuesday, the agency had reported 18,456 cases of COVID-19 and 507 deaths.

