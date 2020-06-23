97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Las Vegas still alive, Pittsburgh eliminated as NHL hub city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 10:46 am
 

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that their home market would not be one of the NHL’s two hub cities, leaving Las Vegas one of at most seven remaining options to host postseason games.

The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that their market also was removed from consideration. And the Athletic reported Minneapolis/St. Paul was eliminated Monday, too.

The remaining cities in the mix, along with Las Vegas, are Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

The NHL intends to resume its season this summer with the hub cities hosting the 24-team Eastern and Western Conference postseason. The league paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
3
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
4
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
5
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST