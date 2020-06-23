Las Vegas still alive, Pittsburgh eliminated as NHL hub city

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that their home market would not be one of the NHL’s two hub cities. Las Vegas remains in the mix to host postseason games.

Fans wait outside PPG Paints Arena for Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that their home market would not be one of the NHL’s two hub cities, leaving Las Vegas one of at most seven remaining options to host postseason games.

The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that their market also was removed from consideration. And the Athletic reported Minneapolis/St. Paul was eliminated Monday, too.

The remaining cities in the mix, along with Las Vegas, are Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

The NHL intends to resume its season this summer with the hub cities hosting the 24-team Eastern and Western Conference postseason. The league paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

