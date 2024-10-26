76°F
Golden Knights

Late 3-goal flurry propels Knights past Senators

Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) dives after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27 ...
Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) dives after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the ...
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the ...
The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) pushes on Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) dur ...
Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) pushes on Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) keeps the puck away from Ottawa Senators defenseman Travi ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) keeps the puck away from Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) fi ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) fight for the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ottawa Senators right wing Michael Amadio (22) is saluted during the first period of the NHL ho ...
Ottawa Senators right wing Michael Amadio (22) is saluted during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates with the puck during the first period of the N ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates with the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cheer after the singing of the Canadian national anthem before the NHL hockey game between ...
Fans cheer after the singing of the Canadian national anthem before the NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators players compete during the second period of the NHL hockey g ...
Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators players compete during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck during the second period of th ...
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ottawa Senators right wing Adam Gaudette, right, and right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrate a ...
Ottawa Senators right wing Adam Gaudette, right, and right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrate a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ottawa Senators center Tim Stützle (18) controls the puck during the second period of the ...
Ottawa Senators center Tim Stützle (18) controls the puck during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hock ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes the puck behind the net during the second pe ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes the puck behind the net during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hock ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the ...
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) bends over during a break in play during the second pe ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) bends over during a break in play during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 5:49 pm
 

The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 1:25 late in the third period to complete a come-from-behind 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Center Tomas Hertl tied it on a power-play goal with 3:11 left, then right wing Keegan Kolesar scored a minute later. Left wing Ivan Barbashev’s second goal came on an empty-netter with 1:46 left.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves for the Knights (5-2-1), who won their fifth straight at home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

