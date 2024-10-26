Late 3-goal flurry propels Knights past Senators

The Golden Knights erased a late third-period deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) bends over during a break in play during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes the puck behind the net during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators center Tim Stützle (18) controls the puck during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators right wing Adam Gaudette, right, and right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrate a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators players compete during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer after the singing of the Canadian national anthem before the NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates with the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators right wing Michael Amadio (22) is saluted during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) fight for the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) keeps the puck away from Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) pushes on Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) dives after Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 1:25 late in the third period to complete a come-from-behind 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Center Tomas Hertl tied it on a power-play goal with 3:11 left, then right wing Keegan Kolesar scored a minute later. Left wing Ivan Barbashev’s second goal came on an empty-netter with 1:46 left.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves for the Knights (5-2-1), who won their fifth straight at home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

