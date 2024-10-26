Late 3-goal flurry propels Knights past Senators
The Golden Knights erased a late third-period deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 1:25 late in the third period to complete a come-from-behind 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Center Tomas Hertl tied it on a power-play goal with 3:11 left, then right wing Keegan Kolesar scored a minute later. Left wing Ivan Barbashev’s second goal came on an empty-netter with 1:46 left.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves for the Knights (5-2-1), who won their fifth straight at home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
