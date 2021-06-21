Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner as Game 5 goalie? Stay tuned

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer has the difficult decision of whether to stick with Robin Lehner or return to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The decision to start a fresh Robin Lehner over Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals couldn’t have worked out better for the Golden Knights.

Fueled by the armchair goaltending critics on Twitter, Lehner carried his teammates until they found a burst of energy midway through the third period Sunday. His effort helped the Knights avoid a 3-1 deficit against Montreal and put them back in the driver’s seat of the best-of-seven series.

Now coach Pete DeBoer has the difficult choice either to stick with Lehner after he turned around the Knights’ playoff fortunes or return to Fleury, the Vezina Trophy finalist who made mistakes leading to goals in three of his past five starts.

“I think you approach those situations like you do all situations with players. With as much honesty and integrity as you can,” DeBoer said. “I think the message to the room, and there can’t be any doubt in this, is the decisions we’re going to make are for one reason only, and that’s to give us the best chance to win the next game. There’s no other agenda.”

Lehner hadn’t appeared in the postseason since he allowed seven goals in a Game 1 loss to Colorado on May 30, and Sunday was his second start in 41 days dating to the regular season. He turned away 27 of 28 Canadiens shots in the 2-1 overtime victory and was especially sharp in the first period.

Fleury carried the Knights to four straight victories over the Avalanche in the West Division final, overcoming his miscue on Brandon Saad’s long shot in Game 5. But his poke-check attempt on Paul Byron’s breakaway backfired in Game 2 against the Canadiens and was followed by the turnover behind the net that led to the tying goal in the final two minutes of the third period in Game 3.

DeBoer cited Fleury’s fatigue rather than the miscue in Game 3 as the reason for the change in net Sunday. Before that, Fleury played eight straight games and started 15 games in 33 days during the postseason with a 1.97 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

“(Fleury) has been absolutely outstanding. He’s the reason why we’re here, with a lot of the other guys,” Lehner said. “When you get a chance to come in and out, it’s great. You just do what you can for the team whatever position you’re in.”

If DeBoer doesn’t go back to a refreshed Fleury for Game 5 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, he would be the latest coach to utilize two goalies during a Stanley Cup playoff run.

Washington’s Braden Holtby started on the bench in the 2018 playoffs before he led the Capitals past the Knights for their first Stanley Cup. Fleury split time with Matt Murray during Pittsburgh’s runs to titles in 2016 and 2017, and Chicago turned to Scott Darling before Corey Crawford found his form in 2015.

Montreal and Tampa Bay each has used one goaltender to reach the semifinals. The New York Islanders needed Semyon Varlamov (11 starts) and Ilya Sorokin (five starts) this postseason because of injury.

“It’s impossible not to wear the playoff trail from a fatigue point of view,” DeBoer said. “Our depth’s our greatest strength in this organization, and with this team, in my mind. … Different guys have come in and gotten the job done for us, and we’re not going to be afraid to do it in net.”

Whoever is in the crease for Game 5, it’s bound to create less controversy than last season when Fleury’s relegation to the backup role prompted his agent to tweet a picture of the goalie with a sword through his back and “DeBoer” written on the blade.

Fleury and Lehner developed a strong partnership this season en route to the Jennings Trophy.

Lehner was praised by teammates, notably Max Pacioretty, for his positive attitude throughout the playoffs despite not playing. Both times the Knights had a hat trick in the postseason, Lehner joyfully chucked his hat onto the ice to celebrate with the fans, and he’s been a behind-the-scenes leader, according to DeBoer.

“He might have the toughest job in hockey playing behind a legend,” DeBoer said. “How he’s handled that I think has earned the respect of everybody in our dressing room.”

Fleury, who was caught on video at the morning skate Sunday poking fun of himself for his Game 3 gaffe, helped Lehner prepare for his start during the prescout, and they continued to discuss plays during timeouts.

“There’s obviously difficult decisions that are being made, but you see the camaraderie between these two guys,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I think when you have two guys who have played as No. 1 guys, it’s certainly finding that balance, and they have. I think those are really important things here, especially at this time of the year.”

