Marc-Andre Fleury up to old tricks at Golden Knights camp

Marc-Andre Fleury is back on the ice and back to his old tricks.

The Golden Knights goaltender admitted missing the first three training camp practices was difficult after being away from many of his teammates for so long, but it hardly seems to have affected his play at all. Fleury has been formidable his first two workouts.

The notorious jokester hasn’t been shy about letting his teammates know, either.

“It just feels good to see them, yap with them a bit, try to get them mad on the ice because they don’t score,” Fleury said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Fleury has rarely put a skate out of place despite his late start to camp. That’s in large part because of his previous preparation, as he took part in small-group workouts at City National Arena for five weeks before the whole team got together.

It’s a good sign for the Knights that both he and fellow Robin Lehner look sharp early on. The team’s scrimmages each day have turned into grinding defensive battles because neither goaltender is giving anything up.

“I think we’ve created opportunities and chances and good looks but both guys are dialed in here,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “That’s a great feeling for coaches, but also for teammates knowing those guys both look that good right now.”

It’s a luxury for DeBoer to have two quality options in net, and he’s said he may rely on both goaltenders to get through the postseason. Fleury said that’s fine with him.

He previously split time with Matt Murray in the 2017 playoffs en route to winning his third Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“At the end of the day, all that matters is winning, right?” Fleury said. “That’s why we’re all here. Obviously it’s always more fun when you’re on the ice playing but I think (when the) playoffs come, you’ve got to be selfless and do what’s right for the team.”

Quinney hyped for Silver Knights

Gage Quinney, the first Nevada-born player to appear in an NHL game, is ready for more professional hockey to come to the Las Vegas Valley.

The rookie forward is happy the Henderson Silver Knights will start playing next year, and he likes what he’s seen from the team so far.

“The logo is really neat, I think,” said Quinney, who was the Chicago Wolves’ third-leading scorer last season. “I couldn’t be more excited.”

Merrill ready to color

Numerous Knights have mentioned throughout camp that they’re bringing video games to Edmonton to pass time in the bubble.

Defenseman Jon Merrill has different hobbies. He said he’s bringing his Kindle e-reader, and possibly an adult coloring book.

“I’ve been doing so much coloring over the break that it’s a skill of mine that I think I’m going to have to stay on top of,” Merrill said.

