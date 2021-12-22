Mark Stone injured in Golden Knights’ loss to Lightning

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals and lost to the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, ending their five-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Golden Knights usher holds a mask up sign during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a second period goal given up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a second period goal given up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Belles dance before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Golden Knights usher holds a mask up sign during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) lets in a second period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There could have been a strong last-day-before-vacation vibe to Tuesday’s game for the Golden Knights.

That wasn’t the case, as the Knights turned in a strong effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But a second-period lapse and two mistakes were too much to overcome.

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals and lost 4-3 to the NHL leaders in front of an announced crowd of 18,217 at T-Mobile Arena.

“When you’re playing the two-time Stanley Cup champion, you’ve got to have everybody pulling in the same direction and you can’t make mistakes,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We didn’t play a perfect game, but we played a hell of a game. Usually you play that game, you’re going to win.”

The Knights outshot Tampa Bay 41-19, but saw their five-game winning streak snapped as the Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit. Lightning forward Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal on a power play with 9:47 remaining.

Mark Stone scored two goals for the Knights before leaving with 13 minutes remaining in the second period because of an apparent injury.

Nicolas Roy scored a spectacular goal at 8:10 of the second period, dancing through three defenders to put the Knights ahead 3-1.

But Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Anthony Cirelli scored 43 seconds apart late in the second for Tampa Bay to tie the game 3-3.

The game was the only one played in the NHL, as the league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to begin the holiday break early after multiple games this week were postponed for COVID-related reasons.

“A lot of positives,” winger Reilly Smith said. “It’s just tough not to pick up points in a game like that.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Playing short-handed

It was almost inevitable that the Knights would feel the effects of COVID-19 after dodging any positive tests on their last road trip, and it showed up Tuesday.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol after the morning skate, and each missed his first game of the season.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper also entered protocol less than two hours before opening faceoff and handed off duties to assistant Derek Lalonde.

The Knights were without their entire top defensive pair, as Nic Hague was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Goalie Robin Lehner also was a scratch because of a lower-body injury, and both players are considered day to day.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov was recalled from Henderson and drew into the lineup on the third defense pair alongside Ben Hutton.

2. Stone leaves early

Stone appeared to avoid injury in the first period when Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph lost an edge in the neutral zone and undercut the Knights’ captain.

He hobbled to the bench about four minutes in, but didn’t miss a shift and scored a power-play goal midway through when Max Pacioretty’s pass deflected in off Stone’s skate.

Stone scored the Knights’ second goal after Chandler Stephenson drew three Lighting defenders and fed him in the slot at 1:41 of the second period. But Stone didn’t take a shift for the final 12:59 of the second and was not on the bench for the third period, either.

There was nothing on Stone’s final shift to indicate he was injured, and DeBoer hinted he might have aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game at the Islanders.

3. Nicolas McDavid

Roy scored arguably the goal of the season for the Knights in the second period with a stickhandling display that was reminiscent of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

The Knights forward took on three Lightning defenders and made a ridiculous move that dropped perennial All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman. He then split the defense and flipped a forehand past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for a 3-1 lead at 8:10.

It was Roy’s sixth goal of the season, matching his total from last season that was a career high. He also has 15 points in 29 games, equaling his high set last season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.