New Knights forward ‘couldn’t say no’ to possibility of joining team

One of the Golden Knights’ three major acquisitions before the NHL trade deadline said Monday he expects to resume skating in two weeks.

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired Hertl from San Jose in what so far stands as the biggest deal made on the final day of NHL trading, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates to the puck during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose's Tomas Hertl, right, and Berlin's Julian Melchiori, left, challenge for the puck during the NHL Global Series Challenge ice hockey match between Eisbaeren Berlin and San Jose Sharks in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired Hertl from San Jose in what so far stands as the biggest deal made on the final day of NHL trading, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

San Jose center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after the Sharks scored a goal in the first period during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow scored the game winning goal in overtime of game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Tomas Hertl made his first appearance as a member of the Golden Knights at the “Golden Knight Gala” on Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas.

Fans were happy to interact with the Knights’ biggest and most surprising trade deadline acquisition. They were also quick to remind him where he’s been.

“Even during the gala, a lot of fans were like, ‘Three days ago, I hated you. Now, I love you,’” Hertl said.

Hertl finds himself on the other side of a Pacific Division rivalry after the Knights made a blockbuster deal with the San Jose Sharks prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s trade deadline Friday. He was acquired along with two third-round picks for a 2025 first-round pick and center prospect David Edstrom.

Hertl, 30, is on injured reserve after undergoing left knee surgery Feb. 12. He said he hopes to resume skating in two weeks and help the Knights make another playoff run.

“(My knee’s) feeling really good,” said Hertl, who underwent a procedure to remove cartilage from his left knee. “Every day (it’s) getting stronger. The trainers saw me for the first time today. I think it’s really good, and they’ve been happy with me.”

Hertl was the final piece to an aggressive trade deadline for general manager Kelly McCrimmon. The Knights also added forward Anthony Mantha from Washington and defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary.

Hertl, the 17th overall pick from the 2012 NHL draft, is a two-time 30-goal scorer. He was one of the few threats on a Sharks team that has been near the bottom of the league standings the past five seasons. Hertl had 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games with San Jose this year.

His best season came the last time the Sharks made the playoffs in 2019. Hertl set career highs with 35 goals and 74 points. The Knights are happy they don’t have to face him anymore.

“Played against him a lot the last seven years here,” center William Karlsson said. “He’s a very good player and he’s going to make us better. It’s a good trade for us.”

Hertl signed an eight-year, $65.1 million contract with the Sharks in March 2022 that has a no-move clause the first three seasons of the deal. That means San Jose had to get his permission to make the trade with the Knights.

He gave the deal his approval to chase a championship. The Sharks were in the playoffs five of Hertl’s first six seasons, even making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. They haven’t come close since.

“For sure, it was tough to leave San Jose, but I couldn’t say no,” Hertl said. “I’m now 30 and I still have a lot to bring and San Jose is just in a different spot. Vegas, they have really good stuff and I know you can win here now or next year and the year after. That’s what I’m looking forward to. As a hockey player, you want to win the Cup.”

Hertl and his wife Aneta built roots for 11 years in San Jose. They have two boys – 3-year-old Tobias and 1-year-old Theo. He’s looking forward to the chats with other Knights dads about “who slept at night and who didn’t.”

The other part Hertl is excited about is being on the home team at T-Mobile Arena. He said he always welcomed the challenge of playing in the Knights’ building because of the atmosphere and booming bass from the music.

“I always enjoyed it because the rivalry, you always want to win, but I can’t wait to be on this side because the team is always so fun to play,” Hertl said. “That’s what motivates me more to just get (out there) as soon as possible so I can help the guys win some games and win for the fans.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.