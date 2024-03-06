Newest Golden Knight arrives in Las Vegas, expects to play Thursday

Golden Knights forward Anthony Mantha arrived in town Wednesday and said he expects to play in the team’s next game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha, left, moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The newest member of the Golden Knights expects to make his debut Thursday.

Anthony Mantha said he plans to be in the lineup when the Knights host the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. The right wing arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday, one day after he was acquired from the Washington Capitals for a second- and a fourth-round pick.

“I just met with the coaching staff, so I’ll be in (tomorrow),” Mantha said shortly after arriving in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “Morning skate with the group and then get ready for the game.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Mantha would start on a line with center William Karlsson. Mantha, 29, has 20 goals and 14 assists in 56 games this season.

