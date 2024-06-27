NHL Awards live updates: Avalanche star wins night’s top honor

The NHL Awards are underway at the Fontainebleau. Follow along for live updates as the five remaining awards are announced.

The NHL has 18 trophies on display as the awards event is tomorrow night at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NHL Awards are back in Las Vegas.

Five major honors will be handed out Thursday at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau to put a cap on the 2024 season, including the Hart Trophy for the league’s MVP.

Follow along for live updates below:

Hart Trophy

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon won the award for the first time in his career.

The Avalanche center opened the season with a 35-game home point streak, the second-best mark ever behind Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game streak.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov finished second in the voting and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was third.

Vezina Trophy

Winner: Connor Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck was named the NHL’s best goaltender for the second time in his career, after also winning the award in 2020.

He earned 31 of the 32 first-place votes for the award. Hellebuyck won the Jennings Trophy, given to the goaltender who allows the fewest goals in the league, this season as well.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko finished second in the voting, while Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky was third.

Norris Trophy

Winner: Quinn Hughes

The Canucks captain was named the NHL’s best defenseman after leading all blue liners with 92 points last season.

Hughes is the fourth U.S.-born player to win the Norris Trophy.

Nashville’s Roman Josi finished second in the voting and Colorado’s Cale Makar was third.

Calder Trophy

Winner: Connor Bedard

Bedard, the 2023 first overall pick, became the 10th Chicago Blackhawks player to be named the NHL’s rookie of the year.

He led all first-year players with 61 points despite missing 14 games with a fractured jaw.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber finished second in the voting for the award. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes was third.

Ted Lindsay Award

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon won the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the league as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

He scored a franchise-record 140 points last season and finished second in the league in points behind only Kucherov.

Kucherov and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews were the other finalists.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.