NHL finalizing plans to bring marquee event to the Sphere

The NHL is finalizing plans to hold the 2024 draft at the Sphere, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday.

Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting some of the league’s marquee events. The 2017 expansion draft, 2022 All-Star Game and a number of the NHL’s annual awards shows have been in town in recent years.

The Golden Knights also played in the 2018 and 2023 Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena, winning the latter.

The NHL has yet to announce when the 2024 draft will take place, but the event typically happens in late June. The top prize is considered to be Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

