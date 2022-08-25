Phil Kessel eager to join Knights after getting ‘lost’ in Arizona

Veteran right wing Phil Kessel, who signed with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, is ready to play on a competitive team again after three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) skates up ice during their NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

Phil Kessel, known in his lengthy NHL career for his goal scoring, playoff heroics and durability, said he felt overlooked his past three seasons in Arizona.

He’s hoping a season with the Golden Knights will put him back on the map.

The 34-year-old right wing signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the team Wednesday. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the Knights were looking for a veteran forward for depth in their top nine. Kessel stuck out not only for his resume but also for the belief he has something to prove after his Coyotes’ tenure didn’t go to plan.

“I think over the last couple of years you get lost here (in Arizona),” Kessel said. “People don’t view you anymore like you used to be viewed. I don’t think that’s the case. I’m very motivated to come in here and help this team try to contend.”

Kessel long has been one of the NHL’s most feared snipers. His defensive work rarely draws praise, but few can match his ability to score.

The 2006 fifth overall pick has 399 career goals, 13th among active players and 13th all time among Americans. He has 34 more in the playoffs. That includes 18 during a two-year span when he helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

His time in Pittsburgh ended with a trade to Arizona before the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes tried to be competitive at first, bringing in left wing Taylor Hall to play with Kessel on their way to a first-round playoff exit. But Arizona missed the playoffs in 2021 and had the second-worst record in the NHL last season.

Kessel led the Coyotes with 44 assists, but his eight goals were his fewest in a season. He said he thinks that total is “an anomaly.” The Knights need that to be the case. They could use Kessel’s scoring to make up for the losses of left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Evgenii Dadonov.

“He’s been consistently productive over his entire career,” McCrimmon said. “He has a high-end skill set. Probably unique in some respects to the rest of our forwards, which is a little where the appeal was for us.”

After feeling forgotten in Arizona, Kessel will have plenty of chances to grab the spotlight this season.

He’s one goal from 400 and 44 points from 1,000. He also has a chance to set the NHL record for consecutive games played.

Since Nov. 3, 2009, Kessel has never failed to lace up his skates. He’s appeared in 982 consecutive games that span 12 full seasons. His commitment to the streak is such that he skated one shift March 8 against Detroit before leaving the arena for the birth of his daughter Kapri. Now Keith Yandle’s record of 989 games is in sight.

Kessel can tie Yandle’s mark Oct. 25 against Toronto, the team he started the streak with. He can break it the following night against San Jose.

“I’m one of those guys that tries playing no matter what,” Kessel said. “Even if I’m injured or whatever. I just like to play.”

Kessel still had to find a place to continue the streak this offseason. He said he had other options before choosing the Knights, wanting to join a team trying to win.

That means he will switch numbers for the first time in his career because left wing Jonathan Marchessault wears No. 81. Kessel did not say what number he will wear.

The avid poker player — Kessel has $17,022 in career earnings from six World Series of Poker events — didn’t sound eager to explore his new city’s casinos now that he has a family and three dogs.

Kessel’s main focus is elsewhere entering his 17th NHL season. After three years in Arizona, he’s ready to contend again.

“You want to always be competitive and want to have a chance to win and show the player you are,” Kessel said. “I know I can do more and do better.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.