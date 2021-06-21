Recapping Game 4 between Golden Knights, Canadiens

Here’s what happened in Game 4 of the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens' Eric Staal tries to poke the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner as Golden Knights' William Karlsson covers during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Jon Merrill, left, and Joel Edmundson look on during the third period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) tries to clear the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki is taken out by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. CANADIENS

AT A GLANCE

Series recap

Series tied 2-2

Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2

Game 3 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4 —Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5 — 6 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 6 — 5 p.m. Thursday, Bell Centre, USA

Game 7 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb — He scored his first goal this postseason — and first playoff goal since May 12, 2018, against Winnipeg — to tie the game with 9:23 left in the third period.

2. Knights center Nicolas Roy — The Quebec native scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in overtime for the win. The Knights have three goals from a forward in the series, and Roy has two of them.

1. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — He was excellent in his first start since May 30. He made 27 saves and was the reason the team won a game it was outplayed in.

Key play

McNabb’s goal.

The Knights were trailing 1-0 after two periods and in serious danger of falling behind 3-1 in the series. Montreal entered Sunday 6-0 in the playoffs when leading after two periods.

Center William Karlsson then spun around behind the Canadiens’ goal line and passed the puck to McNabb at the bottom of the right faceoff circle. McNabb’s shot squeezed between goaltender Carey Price’s chest and left arm to give the Knights life.

Key stat

One — The number of high-danger scoring chances the Knights had, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

That’s the lowest number they’ve had in any game in their history. Their lowest total was four this regular season and five this postseason.

The Knights made their one Sunday count. It was Roy’s overtime winner.

Knights quotable

“He was excellent. He might have the toughest job in hockey playing behind a legend in (Marc-Andre Fleury). How he’s handled that has earned the respect of everybody in our dressing room.” — Knights coach Pete DeBoer, on Lehner.

Habs quotable

“I coached Robin for two years, and I know he’s a great competitor. He’s a big guy that takes up a lot of room, so there’s not a lot of net to look at. I thought he did a tremendous job for them to give them some life and stability.” — Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson.

