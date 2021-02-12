Robin Lehner misses Golden Knights’ game, listed as day to day

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was scratched from Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and is day to day with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel (23) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his second consecutive start for the Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and Oscar Dansk served as the backup for the Knights in the finale of the two-game series.

Forward Tomas Nosek remained the only player from the team included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences.

This is the first time a goaltender has started consecutive games for the Knights this season.

Fleury is 5-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

