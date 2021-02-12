Robin Lehner misses Golden Knights’ game, listed as day to day
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was scratched from Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and is day to day with an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his second consecutive start for the Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and Oscar Dansk served as the backup for the Knights in the finale of the two-game series.
Forward Tomas Nosek remained the only player from the team included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences.
This is the first time a goaltender has started consecutive games for the Knights this season.
Fleury is 5-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.
